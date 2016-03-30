Long-time Carpinteria Girls Basketball Coach Dan Mercer Resigns

Girls Basketball

Dan Mercer has stepped down as girls basketball coach at Carpinteria High after 19 years.

Mercer leaves as the second-longest active coach in the area, surpassed only by Santa Barbara High girls basketball coach Andrew Butcher, who has more than 30 years at the helm.

Carpinteria athletic director Pat Cooney called Mercer "an important promoter of girls in sports and a vital part of Carpinteria High School athletics over the past two decades.

"He has acted as a professional coach from his first day at Carpinteria High School to his last and the school and community owes him a debt of gratitude for the many years of service to young people," Cooney added.

Mercer had a .520 winning percentage (247-232) in his varsity coaching career at Carpinteria, including 12 CIF playoff victories. One of his highlights was a double-overtime win at St. Joseph in a 2005 quarterfinal game, with Jim Bashore at his side as an assistant coach.

Mercer's Warriors won a Tri-Valley League title in 2000, a Frontier League crown in 2015 and finished as a league runner-up six times. His teams qualified for the CIF playoffs in 16 of his 19 seasons, advancing to the quarterfinals three times and the semifinals once.

Mercer said he's proud that six of his basketball players were honored as recipients of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheons.

Mercer expressed thanks for the many people who supported him and the program over the years.

"A special thank you for the many years of support to my wife, April, my many assistant coaches —especially Weldon Nomura for his 11 years of help — and to all five athletic directors, Van Latham, Rick Olmstead, the

late John Ward, and the current ADs Pat Cooney and Henry Gonzales, as well as our great athletic secretary Helen Methmann."

The coach who replaces Mercer will have an experienced squad to work with next season. His team this past season had only one senior.

"It's always been my goal to leave the Lady Warriors program while the cupboards are full, so I believe this is the right timing after 19 rewarding years," he said. "I especially want to thank the many student-athletes who have enriched my life."

With Mercer's resignation, Carpinteria now has openings for head coaches for both the girls and boys varsity basketball programs. Johnny Ward resigned as the boys coach at end of the season in February.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.