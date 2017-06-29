Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Business

Dana Boutain, Tom Dobyns Named to Community West Bancshares Board

By Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank | June 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC), the parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Dana L. Boutain and Tom L. Dobyns have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

They've also been named to the Board of Directors of Community West Bank, the company's wholly owned subsidiary.

“We are very pleased to have Dana and Tom join our Board of Directors,” said William Peeples, board chairman.

“Each of them brings a wealth of experience and financial expertise which will be extremely valuable as Community West Bank continues to grow throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” Peeples said.

Boutain is a managing director in the Oxnard office of CBIZ, an accountancy, financial services and insurance services firm.

During her tenure of more than 27 years with CBIZ, she has specialized in tax planning and consulting, transaction structuring and financial statement compilations and reviews for businesses in the construction, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Boutain is a CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Dobyns has more than 42 years of bank management experience, including most recently as CEO of Mission Community Bank, and president and CFO of American Security Bank.

He also founded Enthusiology, a managerial and leadership consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, executive coaching and energizing the sales process for banks, credit unions and nonprofit organizations.

Dobyns has key ties in the communities of the Central Coast, including serving president of the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 