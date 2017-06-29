Dana Boutain, Tom Dobyns Named to Community West Bancshares Board

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC), the parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Dana L. Boutain and Tom L. Dobyns have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

They've also been named to the Board of Directors of Community West Bank, the company's wholly owned subsidiary.

“We are very pleased to have Dana and Tom join our Board of Directors,” said William Peeples, board chairman.

“Each of them brings a wealth of experience and financial expertise which will be extremely valuable as Community West Bank continues to grow throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” Peeples said.

Boutain is a managing director in the Oxnard office of CBIZ, an accountancy, financial services and insurance services firm.

During her tenure of more than 27 years with CBIZ, she has specialized in tax planning and consulting, transaction structuring and financial statement compilations and reviews for businesses in the construction, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Boutain is a CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Dobyns has more than 42 years of bank management experience, including most recently as CEO of Mission Community Bank, and president and CFO of American Security Bank.

He also founded Enthusiology, a managerial and leadership consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, executive coaching and energizing the sales process for banks, credit unions and nonprofit organizations.

Dobyns has key ties in the communities of the Central Coast, including serving president of the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.