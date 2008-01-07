Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:05 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 

Dance and Song to Start the New Year

Camerata Pacifica brings chamber music to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

By Margo Kline | January 7, 2008 | 7:38 p.m.

 

A stellar artistic lineup — including Warren Jones, Adrian Spence and Catherine Leonard — has been recruited for Camerata Pacifica‘s two concerts at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Friday, Jan. 11, 2008.

Pianist Jones, flutist Spence and violinist Leonard will be joined by Stefan Milenkovich on violin, Richard O’Neal on viola and Ani Aznavoorian on cello. They will play the chamber works at 1 p.m. and again at 8 p.m., in the Museum’s auditorium.

Both programs will feature Mozart’s Adagio in B Minor, K 540, and his Trio for Piano and Strings in G Major K 564, as well as Wilson’s Heft for Flute and Piano, a world premiere. In addition, the evening concert will include Harbison’s Quintet for Piano and Strings.

The Camerata artists will repeat the program at later dates at Temple Beth Torah in Ventura, at the Huntington Library in San Marino and in Zipper Hall in Los Angeles.

For further information, call 884-8410 or 557-BACH.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008

Works from the 18th century to the 20th will be featured at the Music Club of Santa Barbara’s morning concert on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Main Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sonata in E minor, 304, allegro, will be played by Nicole McKenzie, violin, and Allen Bishop, piano.

It will be followed by “Cities” by William Ramsay, who was born in 1930. Humberto de Almeida will be the piano soloist.

Freidrich Kuhlau’s Grand Trio in G major, dating from the early 19th century, will be performed by Barbara Logan and Isabel Gallagher, flutes, and Noreen Brokke, piano.

The Sonata in A minor, D. 784 (Op. Posth. 143) of Franz Schubert will conclude the program, with Donna Masello-Chiacos at the piano.

January 11-13, 2008

New works by choreographers will be showcased by the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance for three nights, with the program offering dance premieres and the group’s 11th Lifetime Achievement Award.{mosimage}

The award will be presented to Luis Goena in recognition of his contributions to the Balkan dance community, following the opening night’s performance. The program will take place at the Center Stage Theatre at 8 p.m. on all three nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With choreography ranging from modern to classical ballet, the various works have been created by Santa Barbara artists Robin Bisio, Nancy Colahan, Nicole Helton, Valerie Huston, Misa Kelly, E. Bonnie Lewis, Delia Moseley, Susan Shaberman, Kara Stewart, Jacqueline Wiley and Heather Carney Shea.

Tickets are $25 general, $22 for Dance Alliance members, $20 for students and seniors, and $50 for patrons.

Tickets are available at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and online at www.centerstagetheater.org. The box office phone is 805.963.0408.

