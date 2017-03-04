Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Dance Company Weaves Threads of French-Algerian Cultures

Compagnie Hervé KOUBI coming to Granada Theater on April 18.
Compagnie Hervé KOUBI coming to Granada Theater on April 18. ( Philispart Didier)
By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | March 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Southern California debut of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI performing What the Day Owes to the Night, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Recognized as one of Europe’s most distinctive choreographers, Hervé Koubi combines capoeira, urban and contemporary dance with imagery evocative of Orientalist paintings and Islamic architecture in his highly physical, and fluid work.

Invoking the interwoven threads of Koubi French-Algerian ancestral history, What the Day Owes to the Night features 12 French-Algerian and African male dancers in contrasts of light and dark, skin and textile and whirling movement to reveal an interpretation of an internal quest.

Koubi grew up in the south of France. When he discovered his parents were born in Algeria, he began exploring his history, drawing creative strength from his Algerian roots.

Koubi received a doctorate of pharmacology/clinical biology while also studying dance at the University of Aix-en-Provence.

After deciding to concentrate on a dancing career and graduating from the renowned Rosella Hightower School of Dance in Cannes, Koubi worked with the Opera de Marseille.

He also worked with Jean-Charles Gil and Jean-Christophe, former principal dancers with the National Ballet de Marseille and the Paris Opera Ballet. He continued to develop as a choreographer and has collaborated with international choreographers and artists.
 
Compagnie Hervé KOUBI made its U.S. debut in 2015 at the New York Fall for Dance Festival and continues performing on the international touring circuit.

Tickets are $35-$45 for the general public, $19 for UCSB students with valid student ID. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.
 
For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact the Granada Theatre, 899-2222, or granadasb.org.
 
Event Sponsors: Dance Series Sponsors are Annette and Dr. Richard Caleel; Margo Cohen-Feinberg and Robert Feinberg and the Cohen Family Fund; Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz; and Barbara Stupay. Media sponsor is 88.7 KCRW Presents.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2016-17 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 

