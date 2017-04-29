Dance Event on Tap to Fundraise for Chilean Town

The Santa Barbara community is being asked to help raise money for the Chilean town of Rinconada de Hualane, where a devastating wildfire burned the entire community to the ground.

Those interested can assist by participating in a multicultural event from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Gustafson Dance Center.

Highlights include dance classes, food from a Chilean kitchen and a silent auction. At day's end, there will be a performance by invited artists from different cities who will donate their talent.

The variety of classes feature yoga, advanced and baby ballet, Zumbathon — Latin Combo, belly dance, Samba, contemporary Brazilian dance, beginner level for Argentine tango, swing ballroom, traditional Chilean dance (La Cueca), salsa, Rueda casino, folk dance, and self-defense training.

Also on tap are: a raffle and performances by dance artists and companies from Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

For more information on how to help, visit https://fundly.com/reconstruction-mymonhouse-affected-by-fire-in-chile.

— Mauricio Vera Nuñez.