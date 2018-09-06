Dance Hub Marks Grand Opening With Free Classes, Performances

For some 10 years, American Dance and Music (AD&M) had a dream of creating a space dedicated to dance and theater in Santa Barbara. That dream was realized with the opening of The Dance Hub, which broke ground in 2017.

After almost a year of operation, AD&M will mark the official grand opening of The Dance Hub, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with samples of short classes by Dance Hub instructors. Participants and observers can meet the instructors, see the studio space and enter a drawing to win free classes.

That afternoon, families can bring their children, ages 2-12, to try out a class as part of the studio’s new Kids Dance Program.

Sunday afternoon will be dedicated to teachers who rent space at The Hub.

The weekend’s events will close with a free, in-studio performance featuring Hula Anyone, modern dancer Sarah Elizabeth Stanley, and Pacific Action Dance Theater at 4:30 p.m., followed by a celebratory reception with food, wine and live music.

The Dance Hub is a nonprofit community space for dance, theater and movement. It is home to American Dance & Music Performance Group and Drama Dogs theater company

The Dance Hub has two professionally equipped studios suitable for the needs of the local performing arts communities. Classes include ballet for all levels, Pilates, belly dance, flamenco, hula, modern dance, Nia and acting for teens.

“The Dance Hub has a vintage vibe about it,” said Carrie Diamond, The Dance Hub’s artistic director. “It's the kind of place that people feel good about entering, and it focuses your attention to dance.

“Our studios are beautiful and our large studio has a custom floating floor. Whether you're a student, a teacher or a creator, the space supports that.”

Event schedule:

Saturday

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sample classes with The Dance Hub instructors

11-11:20 a.m. Beginning Adult Ballet with Diamond

11:30-11:50 a.m. Modern Dance with Susan Alexander

noon-12:20 p.m. Restorative Foam Roller Class with Ruth Alpert

12:30-1 p.m. Embodyment: Nia and Pilates for Dancers with Ken Gilbert

1-2 p.m. Meet and greet with AD&M directors

3-5 p.m. Children’s Ballet at The Dance Hub with Susan Manchak and Diamond

3-3:20 p.m. 2-3 years

3:30-3:50 p.m. 4-6 years

4-4:20 p.m. 7-9 years

4:30-4:50 p.m. 10-12 years

Sunday

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sample classes with the Dance Hub Renters

1:30-2 p.m. Moving to Heal with Cleo Hill

2-2:30 p.m. Sadeekhat: Beginning Belly Dance with Ellen Pasternack

2:30-3 p.m. Flamenco with Ana Galindo

3-3:30 p.m. Hula Anyone: Hula and Kahiko with Angelita Eller

4:30-6:30 p.m. Closing performances and reception

Performances by Hula Anyone, modern dancer Sarah Elizabeth Stanley, and Pacific Action Dance Theater.

Reception to follow. Visit dancehubSB.org/GO for updates.

— Jessica Haro for The Dance Hub.