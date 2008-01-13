Dance Meditation Helps With the Moves

Jan. 15 and Jan. 20 Deep dance meditation, offered twice a week, promises participants an experience that is “energizing, releasing, connected, fun, meditative and great exercise. Drummers are welcome to participate. Sessions are Tuesday, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Jefferson Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, and Sunday, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Montecito School of Ballet, 529 E. Gutierrez St. Donation is $7 in advance and $10 drop-in. No experience is required. For more information, call 805-259-9399. The disc jockey will be Huggy Jim. Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 Performance Theatre for Young Artists will present “One Wish,”a musical fantasy, at Center Stage Theatre in Paseo Nuevo. The production features fairies, three mortal children and one mortal man, an evil sorceress and a mischievous hobgoblin. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. both evenings, and admission is $17 for adults and $14 for children and seniors. For tickets, call 805-963-0408. Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 The Santa Barbara Symphony will do its part for the current Percussion Festival by presenting “Different Drummer,” featuring Colin Currie in the West Coast premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Percussion Concerto, at the Arlington Theatre. Conductor Nir Kabaretti will also lead the orchestra in Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and Dave Maric’s Trilogy. The Saturday concert will begin at 8 p.m., and the Sunday concert at 3 p.m.

