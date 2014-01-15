Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:23 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Dance Theater Puts ‘Time in Motion’

By Maureen McFadden for Santa Barbara Dance Theater | January 15, 2014 | 11:29 a.m.

Santa Barbara Dance Theater, in residence in the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance, presents "Time in Motion," with performances at 8 p.m. this Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hatlen Theater on the UCSB campus.

The artistic director is Christopher Pilafian and the guest director/re-constructor is Alice Condodina, with dancers Kyle Castillo, Monica Ford, Tracy Kofford, Lindsay Mason and Christina Sanchez.

Tickets are $17 for general admission and $13 for students, senior, and UCSB staff and faculty. Click here to purchase online.

For more information, call 805.893.3022.

Celebrating 38 remarkable years of creating and presenting professional dance, SBDT presents an exciting program of mixed styles and sounds. Two dynamic and entertaining new Pilafian dance works feature music by Rachmaninoff and a classic R+B group. José Limón’s world-renowned masterpiece, “The Moor’s Pavane,” completes the program and is sure to stir the soul. The company takes a major leap forward in this not-to-be-missed production.

Please call the ticket office to make arrangements about wheelchair seating, special-needs seating and assisted listening systems.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist for Santa Barbara Dance Theater.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 