Santa Barbara Dance Theater Puts ‘Time in Motion’

Santa Barbara Dance Theater, in residence in the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance, presents "Time in Motion," with performances at 8 p.m. this Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hatlen Theater on the UCSB campus.

The artistic director is Christopher Pilafian and the guest director/re-constructor is Alice Condodina, with dancers Kyle Castillo, Monica Ford, Tracy Kofford, Lindsay Mason and Christina Sanchez.

Tickets are $17 for general admission and $13 for students, senior, and UCSB staff and faculty. Click here to purchase online.

For more information, call 805.893.3022.

Celebrating 38 remarkable years of creating and presenting professional dance, SBDT presents an exciting program of mixed styles and sounds. Two dynamic and entertaining new Pilafian dance works feature music by Rachmaninoff and a classic R+B group. José Limón’s world-renowned masterpiece, “The Moor’s Pavane,” completes the program and is sure to stir the soul. The company takes a major leap forward in this not-to-be-missed production.

Please call the ticket office to make arrangements about wheelchair seating, special-needs seating and assisted listening systems.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist for Santa Barbara Dance Theater.