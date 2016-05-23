Dance with Harout Performance Company to Present ‘Love, Seduction and an Armenian Grandmother!’

Dance with Harout Performance Company will return for its second year at Center Stage Theater, presenting “Love Seduction and an Armenian Grandmother!”

Prepare yourself for a wild ride as you learn about love, seduction and the hilarious adventures of an Armenian Grandmother through dance styles encompassing burlesque, hip hop, jazz funk and Armenian.

Also including acting and fun theatricality, this is a show that is not to be missed.

The performance group will put on three shows: Friday, June 10; Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18. All will begin at 8 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

Tickets cost $30 for advanced general admission or $40 at the door. All seating is general admission.

All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at centerstagetheater.org or by calling the box office at 805.963.0408.

— Helga Wachholz represents Dance with Harout.