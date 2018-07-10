Tuesday, July 10 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

DANCEworks to Welcome Doug Elkins for 2018 Residency, Celebrate Decade of Dance Innovation

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | July 10, 2018 | 12:56 p.m.

DANCEworks welcomes celebrated choreographer Doug Elkins back to the Lobero Theatre for its landmark 10th anniversary season this August.

Doug Elkins
Doug Elkins

Elkins is regarded as the first choreographer to successfully blend together street dance, ballet and modern dance, and is a recipient of significant choreographic commissions and awards. Elkins has been hailed by The New York Times as “one of the most musical, witty and inventive choreographers of his generation.”

While in residence, Elkins and his company will create a new work exploring the Japanese practice of kintsugi, or noble scarring.

Throughout Elkins’ residency, DANCEworks’ Friday Club members will get exclusive access to see the ambitious new work come together live onstage and engage in lively discussions with the company. Join the club by making a contribution of $150 or more at SBDANCEworks.com. DANCEworks’ Friday Club returns for three sessions this year: Aug. 17, 24 and 31 at the Lobero Theatre.

“I am eager for the opportunity to return to the Lobero for the DANCEWorks residency," Elkins said. "First, there is beautiful Santa Barbara. And second and third, there is time and focus to create. We are so lucky!”

For this special 10th anniversary celebration, DANCEworks has invited the cast of choreographers back to the Lobero Theatre for the second half of the performances Sept. 7-8. DANCEworks alum Larry Keigwin (Bolero Santa Barbara), Brian Brooks (BIG CITY), Aszure Barton (Busk), Mark Dendy (Dystopian Distractions), Adam Barruch (Sweeney Todd), Shannon Gillen (Future Perfect), Kate Weare (Sin Salida) and Doug Varone, our first SUMMERDANCE artist, will be performing in a tour de force of modern dance.

Tickets for the DANCEworks Decade of Dance celebration are on sale now and available by clicking here. A limited number of VIP tickets available for $105, which includes entry to a post-performance reception and a commemorative book. Other tickets are $40 or $25, or $15 for students.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.

