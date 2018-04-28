Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:47 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Dancing Horses Show to Benefit Therapeutic Equine Programs

May 12 event at Flag Is Up Farms in Buellton

Sylvia Zerbini performs with her dancing horses.
Sylvia Zerbini performs with her dancing horses. (Cliff Roles Photography)
By Robin Serritslev for SYV Therapeutic Riding Program | April 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Enchanted Dancing Horses Grande Liberte Performance Benefitting two local nonprofits at Flag Is Up Farms in Buellton

The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program and Monty Robert’s Horse Sense and Healing Program will host Enchanted Dancing Horses with Sylvia Zerbini and Friends, a family friendly event May 12 at Flag Is Up Farms in Buellton.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the main performance 6-8 p.m.

The program features Zerbini, a world-renowned equestrienne, bringing a herd of 15 horses, performing at liberty and joined by entertainers formerly from Cavalia and Cirque du Soleil. Attendees can experience the beauty of equestrian dance by international performers.

Local wine, beverages, tapas and family friendly fare will be on offer for purchase from the Buellton Senior Center’s catering venture during the event. Two miniature horses will be roaming the crowd for photos and petting.

The performance offers audience members a chance to feel the power and potential of equine experiential healing programs that are offered at two local programs, the Santa Ynez Valley (SYV) Therapeutic Riding Program and Monty Roberts’ Horse Sense and Healing Program.

The event is a benefit to equine-assisted mental health programs for veterans, survivors of abuse and trauma, and at-risk youth. All proceeds go to support the SYV Therapeutic Riding Program and Monty Roberts’ Horse Sense and Healing program.

The SYV Therapeutic Riding Program’s mission is to provide equine-assisted activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and/or other life challenges, regardless of their ability to pay. The program serves more than 300 local people annually.

Monty Roberts’ Horse Sense & Healing is designed for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. There is no cost to attendees. Through Join-Up, the program helps teach soldiers to learn to regulate their emotions and return to their pre-war behavioral selves.

Tickets range in prices and are available at www.eventbrite.com and www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events.   

— Robin Serritslev for SYV Therapeutic Riding Program.

 

