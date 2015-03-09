‘Dancing Under the Stars’ to Benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Santa Barbara presents the sixth annual "Dancing Under the Stars" from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, a local celebrity dance competition and fundraiser to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The event will take place at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort Hotel, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and will include a 13-piece orchestra for dancing as well as our featured "celebrity dance-off" and professional dance showcase.

General admission is $75, and VIP admission is $150. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Reservations are recommended. For reservations and tickets, click here or call 805.886.9937.

Dancing Under the Stars Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation.

— Karen Hermanson represents Dancing Under the Stars.