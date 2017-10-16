Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Dancing With Stars Waltzing into Arlington

By Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts | October 16, 2017

Following the success of Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights and the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, America’s favorite TV dance show is going back on tour across America this winter with Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night.

Fans can watch top ballroom dancers perform live at the Arlington Theatre on Saturday, March 17.

This new production showcases every style of dance seen on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, from salsas to waltzes and high-energy group numbers, plus original pieces choreographed by Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night features Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong, with more casting to be announced.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night kicks off on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C., and finishes March 18 in Los Angeles.
 
Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night, are on sale now. To buy tickets and see the full list of tour dates, visit dwtstour.com.

VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, offering a variety of packages that include such things as premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Worldwide.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8|7 c on the ABC Television Network.

— Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts.

 
