Dancing With the Stars, Lompoc Style Raises

Announcing the “Lompoc Stars” for the 4th Annual Dance Lompoc!

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invites community members to a Dancing With the Stars-style fundraiser on Saturday, March 30, to benefit the chamber and five other local nonprofit organizations chosen by the participating dancers.

The participants are working with professional dance instructors and will compete for the mirror ball trophy and the title of Lompoc Valley Star, all while raising money for their selected nonprofit.

Each dollar donated in their name counts as a vote, and for every ticket sold, $5 will go toward the selected dancer’s nonprofit of choice.

The dance studios providing professional instruction are Alley Project Dance Studio, Lompoc School of Dance and Hoapili Pomaikai Aloha Productions.

The stars include Grocery Outlet’s Aaron Crocker supporting Shadow’s Fund; Ann McCarty, Woman of the Year for 2018, supporting North County Rape Crisis Center; Bottle Branding’s Jeremy Ball supporting the Lompoc Theatre Project; city of Lompoc’s Samantha Scroggin supporting the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club; and Jocelynn Terrones of VTC Enterprises supporting VTC Enterprises.

The event will be held at Anderson Recreation Center and will feature dinner catered by Central Coast Specialty Foods, wine and beer for purchase, a silent auction and seating for 220.

For more information, contact LVCC&VB, 805-736-4567 or email [email protected]

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.