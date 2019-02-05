Dancing With The Stars Lompoc-Style to Raise Funds for Nonprofits

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invites community members to a Dancing With the Stars-style fundraiser Saturday, March 30, to benefit the chamber and five other local nonprofit organizations chosen by the participating dancers.

Participants in the 4th Annual Dance Lompoc are working with professional dance instructors and will compete for the mirror ball trophy and the title of Lompoc Valley Star, all while raising money for their selected non-profit.

Each dollar donated in their name counts as a vote, and for every ticket sold, $5 will go toward the selected dancer’s nonprofit of choice. Dance studios providing professional instruction are Alley Project Dance Studio, Lompoc School of Dance and Hoapili Pomaikai Aloha Productions.

The stars include Grocery Outlet’s Aaron Crocker supporting Shadow’s Fund; Woman of the Year for 2018 Ann McCarty supporting North County Rape Crisis Center; Bottle Branding’s Jeremy Ball supporting the Lompoc Theatre Project; City of Lompoc’s Samantha Scroggin supporting the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club; and Jocelynn Terrones of VTC Enterprises supporting VTC Enterprises.

The event will be held at Anderson Recreation Center, featuring dinner catered by Central Coast Specialty Foods, wine and beer for purchase, a silent auction and seating for 220. For more information, contact the LVCC&VB, 805-736-4567 or via email at [email protected]

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.