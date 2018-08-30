Dane Goodman Artwork on Display at UCSB Creative Studies Gallery

UCSB’s College of Creative Studies will host Consorts, an exhibit by Santa Barbara artist Dane Goodman, featuring a selection of 192 works of art from Goodman’s 40-year career.

The exhib runs Sept. 10-Oct. 13, with a reception for the artist 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the gallery.

Consorts presents a rich sampling of the artist’s ongoing engagement with “low” imagery and “high” concepts — with the visual vernacular of his Midwestern roots and the specialized discourse of contemporary art.

An affectionate and witty examination of cultural expectations, the work offers surprises and satisfactions to those interested in ambitious art and joyful craft.

For the event link, visit https://ccs.ucsb.edu/events/consorts-exhibition-drawings-and-sculpture-danegoodman.

Directions and parking information at https://ccs.ucsb.edu/visiting.



Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, weekends by appointment. To arrange after-hours viewing, or for assistance due to a disability, call 805-893-2364.

— Dan Connally for UCSB College of Creative Studies.