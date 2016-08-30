Danica Minnich Records Double-Double in Dos Pueblos Loss

Danica Minnich returned to the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball lineup and posted a double-double in kills and digs, but her effort wasn't enough as the Chargers lost the road match in four sets on Tuesday. The scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23.
After missing DP's opener with an injury, Minnich delivered 12 kills and had 12 digs at Royal. Her younger sister, sophomore libero Alison Minnich, led the team with 13 digs. Freshman middle Danielle LaGrange added 10 kills and five blocks.
The Chargers (1-1) play Saturday at the Laguna Blanca Invitational.
