Boys Soccer

Daniel Boateng, Defense Come Up Big for Cate Soccer Against Laguna Blanca

Will Anderson Click to view larger
Cate’s Will Anderson makes a kick save late in the game to keep the Rams in the lead, 2-1, at Laguna Blanca. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2019 | 7:10 p.m.

Two second-half goals from Daniel Boateng and a huge block on the goal-line by Cate defender Will Anderson lifted the Rams to a 2-1 boys soccer victory at Laguna Blanca in a key Tri-Valley League match on Thursday.

Boateng leveled the score in the 56th minute. He took a cross from Will Deardorff, dribbled toward the top of the Laguna 18-yard box and fired a shot past a diving Owls’ goalkeeper Patrick Otte and into the back far corner of the goal.

The game winner came in the 65th minute. Boateng hit a free kick from 30 yards that was deflected back to him and he crushed a shot into the upper left corner.

Laguna Blanca pushed players forward and created some good chances at tying the score. Luca Wahlberg had a good look but his shot from 20 yards sailed over the cross bar. 

The best chance came from Andrew Tolles off a corner kick. Wahlberg put the ball on the head of Tolles and he snapped a textbook header off the ground an on frame.

Daniel Boateng Click to view larger
Daniel Boateng scored the tying- and game-winning goals for Cate. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Unfortunately for the Owls, Cate defender Will Anderson was in the right spot and kicked the ball off the goal line to deny Tolles.

Laguna Blanca got another shot off a corner kick from Suli Bah but it was blocked. A free kick into the box was saved by Cate goalkeeper Devin Pai.

The Owls took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a goal from Bah. He dribbled across the top of the box, from right to left, and unleashed a shot past the goalkeeper.

Laguna Blanca goalkeeper Otte earlier stopped Cate’s Buba Fofanah from point-blank range and punched out a dangerous free kick from Boateng.

“This was a good bounce-back win for us,” said Cate coach Peter Mack, whose team was coming off an overtime loss against Grace Brethren. “Laguna is a talented team. The last time we played them they managed to tie the game in the final minutes of play. And then this past Monday, we lost to Grace Brethren in the final minutes of overtime. Those two games took a lot out of us emotionally, so it felt good to exorcise those demons and maintain control of the game.”

The result moves Cate to 5-5-1 on the season and 2-2-1 in the Tri-Valley League.

Laguna Blanca is 2-7-2 and 2-2-2 in league.

