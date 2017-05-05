Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Daniel Burquez Sets Carpinteria Record at Tri-Valley League Finals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 5, 2017 | 1:39 a.m.

Carpinteria's Daniel Burquez rewrote the school record in the triple jump and Wyatt Stevenson swept the sprints at the Tri-Valley League Track & Field Championships on Thursday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Burquez went 44-2.75 to take the league championship in the triple jump and set a school record. His previous best was 43-07.75.

Stevenson ran 11.42 to win the 100 meters for the second straight year and took the 200 in 23.40.

For the Carpinteria girls, Annalisa DeAlba won the shot put at 31-08.50 and the discus at 105-00.

Malibu distance-running sensation Claudia Lane set meet records in the 3200 (10:49.1) and 1600 (4:57.76). She is a state cross country champion.

