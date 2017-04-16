Daniel Burquez Wins Russell Cup Long Jump Title on Final Attempt

Track & Field

Carpinteria’s Daniel Burquez came through on his final attempt in the long jump and edged out DJ DeRisio of St. Joseph to win the event on Saturday at the 98th Russell Cup track and field meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Burquez also captured the triple jump and was named the Mel Patton Outstanding Male Performer of the meet.

Jasmin Jackson of Chaminade, won won the 100 and 300 hurdles races, was named the Outstanding Female Performer.

The Oaks Christian boys and Foothill Tech girls won the team and sweepstakes titles and Foothill Tech captured the Grand Sweepstakes honor. The Dragons from Ventura finished second in the boys varsity competition, won the frosh/soph girls and placed third in the frosh/soph boys.

Burquez jumped 20-7.75 to edged DeRisio by three-quarters of inch in an exciting boys long jump. The Carpinteria senior came back to take the triple jump in 43-0.75. It was his jump time over 43 feet since early March. Sten Carr of Bishop Diego was fourth in the long jump at 19-05.50.

The Oaks Christian boys put on an impressive performance on the track. Qays Mingo Long won the 100 in 11.0 seconds, Cristian Moore (22.0) and Nick Moore (22.47) went 1-2 in the 200, Chasen Geisler was second in the 400 (50.74), a tenth of a second behind Brendan Fong (50.73) of Pasadena Poly, who ran a personal best. Also, Colin Schuab won the 800 in a PR of 1:57.64.

The 1600 and 3200 were won by Santa Barbara County athletes. In a tight 1600 race, Joseph Domingues (4:24.70) beat Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel (4:26.42). Both times were personal bests.

Van Schendel took the 3200 in a personal best of 9:35.41.

In the hurdles, Chaminade’s Joshua Thomas swept, taking the 110 event in 15.24 and the 300 in 40.12

Chaminade’s Jackson clocked 15.57 in the girls 100 hurdles and 45.72 in the 300.

Bella Molony of Bishop Diego had a good meet. She finished fourth in the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.23) and grabbed second in the triple jump at 33-11.50. Bishop’s Laura Henderson took fourth in the triple jump (32.08.25). Celena Davision of Vasquez won the event at 34-09.75.

Sydney Bentley of St. Bernard took first in the 100 at 12.69 and Ella McKinna-Worrell was the winner int eh 200 at 26.15.

Emily Donahue of Santa Ynez won the 3200 in 11:17.48 and Carpinteria’s Makela Keefer came in fourth place in a personal best of 11:35.34.

Sarah Perkins of Santa Ynez won the shot put with a mark of 37-7.50.