Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Daniel Burquez Wins Russell Cup Long Jump Title on Final Attempt

Carpinteria senior also takes triple jump and is named meet's outstanding male performer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 16, 2017 | 7:21 a.m.

Carpinteria’s Daniel Burquez came through on his final attempt in the long jump and edged out DJ DeRisio of St. Joseph to win the event on Saturday at the 98th Russell Cup track and field meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Burquez also captured the triple jump and was named the Mel Patton Outstanding Male Performer of the meet.

Jasmin Jackson of Chaminade, won won the 100 and 300 hurdles races, was named the Outstanding Female Performer.

The Oaks Christian boys and Foothill Tech girls won the team and sweepstakes titles and Foothill Tech captured the Grand Sweepstakes honor. The Dragons from Ventura finished second in the boys varsity competition, won the frosh/soph girls and placed third in the frosh/soph boys.

Burquez jumped 20-7.75 to edged DeRisio by three-quarters of inch in an exciting boys long jump. The Carpinteria senior came back to take the triple jump in 43-0.75. It was his jump time over 43 feet since early March. Sten Carr of Bishop Diego was fourth in the long jump at 19-05.50.

The Oaks Christian boys put on an impressive performance on the track. Qays Mingo Long won the 100 in 11.0 seconds, Cristian Moore (22.0) and Nick Moore (22.47) went 1-2 in the 200, Chasen Geisler was second in the 400 (50.74), a tenth of a second behind Brendan Fong (50.73) of Pasadena Poly, who ran a personal best. Also, Colin Schuab won the 800 in a PR of 1:57.64.

The 1600 and 3200 were won by Santa Barbara County athletes. In a tight 1600 race, Joseph Domingues (4:24.70) beat Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel (4:26.42). Both times were personal bests.

Van Schendel took the 3200 in a personal best of 9:35.41.

In the hurdles, Chaminade’s Joshua Thomas swept, taking the 110 event in 15.24 and the 300 in 40.12

Chaminade’s Jackson clocked 15.57 in the girls 100 hurdles and 45.72 in the 300.

Bella Molony of Bishop Diego had a good meet. She finished fourth in the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.23) and grabbed second in the triple jump at 33-11.50. Bishop’s Laura Henderson took fourth in the triple jump (32.08.25). Celena Davision of Vasquez won the event at 34-09.75.

Sydney Bentley of St. Bernard took first in the 100 at 12.69 and Ella McKinna-Worrell was the winner int eh 200 at 26.15.

Emily Donahue of Santa Ynez won the 3200 in 11:17.48 and Carpinteria’s Makela Keefer came in fourth place in a personal best of 11:35.34.

Sarah Perkins of Santa Ynez won the shot put with a mark of 37-7.50.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 