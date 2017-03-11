Daniel Burquez Wins Two Events at Tri County Small Schools Inivitational

Track & Field

Daniel Burquez won two events for the Carpinteria track and field team on Saturday during competition at the Tri County Small Schools Inivitational at Moorpark High School.

Burquez's marks of 20'11.5" in the long jump and 42' 8.5" in the triple-jump were each enough for first place.

Wyatt Stevenson finished sixth and fourth in the 100 and 200-meter races, respectively.

Gena Castillo finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with seasonal best of 17.93 seconds for the girls team.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.