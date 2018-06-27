Daniel Butler Gets Early Run Support in Westmont Win

Baseball

THOUSAND OAKS — A five-run first inning and six solid innings on the mound by Daniel Butler earned Westmont Baseball an 8-3 victory at California Lutheran on Saturday. Butler allowed three runs (one earned) and gave up four hits.



Lead-off man Michael Frigon was hit by a pitch to start the game and reached second when Alika McGuire singles to right. After Michael Stefanic walked to load the bases, Derek Rodigo singled on a ground ball through the left side to bring home Frigon and leave the sacks full of Warriors. Michael Pollex then did the same thing on the right side of the infield, scoring McGuire.

Jarrett Costa's ground ball to third results in a Stefanic to score and an error on the play by the second baseman brought home Rodigo as well. Pollex was retired at first and Costa took second on the error. One out later, Graylin Derke doubled to right center to drive in Costa.Westmont added another run in the second inning on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right field by Rodigo that allowed Frigon to score.In the fourth inning Stefanic singled to left to drive in Frigon from second base.Westmont (5-1) added its final run in the sixth inning when a double by Rodigo was followed by an RBI-single to right field by Pollex.The Warriors will be back in action next weekend for a three-game series with British Columbia beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.