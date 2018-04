Posted on February 21, 2014 | 10:29 a.m.

Daniel Nungaray Espinoza, 93, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 21, 2014.

He died July 21, 1920.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rosary will begin at 3 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

