Daniel Gehrs of Daniel Gehrs Wines to Retire

Daniel Gehrs, of Daniel Gehrs Wines, has announced his retirement after more than 40 years of making wine and working in the wine

industry.

What began as a casual interest in college developed into an award‐winning, stellar career for Gehrs as a California winemaker. From a small mountaintop vineyard in Saratoga, Gehrs worked his way around the industry until settling in Los Olivos in the 1990s.

He helped develop the Santa Ynez Valley into one of the world's top wine destinations, now receiving more than 1 million visitors annually.

The legacy of Gehrs in the winemaking world will always be a part of the winemaking style in the Santa Ynez Valley. For the past 27 years, Gehrs has been a leader in the Santa Ynez Valley wine industry, first with Zaca Mesa Winery, then with his own label, Daniel Gehrs Wines.

Many locals and visitors from all over the world have become familiar with the beautiful yellow and white cottage at 2939 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos where the Gehrs have poured wine for more than 16 years.

“We have met and made friends with so many people from locals to people from all over the world who have just walked in our doors,” Robin Gehrs said.

Daniel and Robin Gehrs thank everyone who has been part of their dream: their family, friends, employees, and their devoted and loyal customers.

“We have had the absolute joy of being a part of the community and doing what we love, and our hope is whoever buys the tasting room enjoys everything as much as we did,” Daniel Gehrs said. For information, visit www.2939GrandAve.com.

— Gretchen Battaglia for Daniel Gehrs Wines.