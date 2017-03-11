Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:13 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Daniel Gehrs of Daniel Gehrs Wines to Retire

By Gretchen Battaglia for Daniel Gehrs Wines | March 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Daniel Gehrs, of Daniel Gehrs Wines, has announced his retirement after more than 40 years of making wine and working in the wine
industry.

What began as a casual interest in college developed into an award‐winning, stellar career for Gehrs as a California winemaker. From a small mountaintop vineyard in Saratoga, Gehrs worked his way around the industry until settling in Los Olivos in the 1990s.

He helped develop the Santa Ynez Valley into one of the world's top wine destinations, now receiving more than 1 million visitors annually.

The legacy of Gehrs in the winemaking world will always be a part of the winemaking style in the Santa Ynez Valley. For the past 27 years, Gehrs has been a leader in the Santa Ynez Valley wine industry, first with Zaca Mesa Winery, then with his own label, Daniel Gehrs Wines.

Many locals and visitors from all over the world have become familiar with the beautiful yellow and white cottage at 2939 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos where the Gehrs have poured wine for more than 16 years.

“We have met and made friends with so many people from locals to people from all over the world who have just walked in our doors,” Robin Gehrs said.

Daniel and Robin Gehrs thank everyone who has been part of their dream: their family, friends, employees, and their devoted and loyal customers.

“We have had the absolute joy of being a part of the community and doing what we love, and our hope is whoever buys the tasting room enjoys everything as much as we did,” Daniel Gehrs said. For information, visit www.2939GrandAve.com.

— Gretchen Battaglia for Daniel Gehrs Wines.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 