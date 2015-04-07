Daniel Gonzalez Shares His SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

Raised by a single mother, Daniel Gonzalez did a lot of growing up on his own. College was not on his radar until he participated in Running Start, SBCC's six-week summer bridge program assisting high school students in making a smooth transition to college.

Gonzalez was the first person in his family to attend college, and once at SBCC quickly got involved with EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs and Services). For Gonzalez, EOPS filled the gap of not knowing where to go, or who to reach out to for advice on how to maneuver through the college system.

"EOPS has guided me through life. It is the program that got me through college," he said.

Today, Gonzalez is the EOPS technician as well as the EOPS club adviser. He holds an associate's degree from SBCC and a bachelor's degree from CSU Channel Islands. In his job, he is constantly finding ways to give back, and enjoys reaching out to students about the resources offered through the EOPS program.

"I did not grow up seeing degrees on the wall, and now, to have my own degrees is a really good feeling," Gonzalez said. "My son had the experience of going to my graduations. He knows that this is expected of him, too. I definitely feel my education was a good investment because it is now providing us both with a better life."

Gonzalez shares his SBCC story in a short video available by clicking here.

Just like Gonzalez, there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.