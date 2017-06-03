Daniel Hone Elected to Opera Santa Barbara Board

Daniel Hone, a longtime professor of physics at UCSB, has been elected to the Board of Directors for Opera Santa Barbara. His three-year term began in May.

Born in San Francisco, Hone completed his undergraduate studies at UC Berkeley before earning a master’s degree and a doctorate in physics at the University of Illinois.

He joined the faculty at UCSB in 1968 after completing a postdoctoral fellowship at École Normale Supérieure in Paris and serving as an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He has also held temporary academic appointments at the University of Paris, Oxford University, and Tokyo University.

Among other administrative posts at UCSB, he has served as Physics Department chairman, deputy director of the Institute for Theoretical Physics, and associate dean of the College of Letters and Science. Hone has been a board director for Camerata Pacifica, Planned Parenthood and Ensemble Theatre.

“Dan Hone’s service on the finance committees at several Santa Barbara nonprofits has yielded specialized skills that he’ll doubtless put to good use as an Opera Santa Barbara Board member," said Chair Nancy M. Golden.

"His passion for opera and his support of our company over the years is greatly appreciated. I’m delighted to welcome Dan to the OSB Board. He’s a terrific addition,” she said.

For more about Opera Santa Barbara, visit www.operasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.