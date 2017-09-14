Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Daniel Lahr Joins Solvang Visitors Bureau

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | September 14, 2017
Daniel Lahr Click to view larger
Daniel Lahr

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Welcomes Daniel Lahr as New Sales & Special Programs Manager

 

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau executive director Tracy Farhad has announced that Daniel Lahr has been named to the new position of sales and special programs manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Daniel to our staff. He brings a great deal of experience in tourism sales, marketing and event management that will enhance our promotional efforts year-round, especially mid-week and in the winter season," Farhad said.

"Daniel will be working closely with our group tour and conference sales efforts as well as managing our annual Julefest in December,” she said.

Lahr was born in Santa Maria, raised in Los Alamos and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. He said he dreamed of becoming an actor and began performing in roles at the age of 5 and began acting at age 9 with PCPA, including Grapes of Wrath and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Lahr earned a bachelor of fine arts in film production at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. He worked as an assistant visual effects editor on movies including Spider-Man 3, The Mist and John Adams, as well heading his own independent film productions.

The hospitality and tourism industry beckoned Lahr with opportunities at Walt Disney World Resort Orlando and Disneyland Resort Anaheim; followed by attractions manager at the Queen Mary Long Beach, where he handled special event programming.

Most recently, Lahr worked in sales and marketing roles at Presqu’ile Winery and the Historic Santa Maria Inn.

“I’m excited about helping promote Solvang, which is California’s Denmark,” Lahr said.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 
