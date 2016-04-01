Daniel M. Valenzuela of Santa Barbara, 1941-2016

Posted on April 1, 2016 | 8:33 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Daniel M. Valenzuela of Santa Barbara passed away March 28, 2016.

Born Aug. 11, 1941, he was 74 years old.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.