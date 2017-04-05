Daniel Newton Sparks San Marcos Tennis Over Camarillo

Tennis

Daniel Newton pulled off a 7-5 singles win in the first round, sparking San Marcos to an 11-7 boys tennis win over Camarillo on Wednesday.

Newton's win pulled the Royals into a 3-3 tie after the first round of matches. He and Justin Lieb continually broke each other in the set, but Newton was able to hold serve when ahead 6-5

"He came up with his best serves in the most important game," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley.

San Marcos (4-1) took charge in the second set. The Royals got a huge win at No. 2 singles and doubles. Jimmy Wimbish and Bryan Shott beat Camarillo's No. 1 doubles team of Paul Chu-Joey Root 6-3.

"Jimmy and Bryan were on fire in their second set in their first match playing together. Their pinpoint returns and well placed serves set up easy volleys and forced Camarillo into numerous errors," said Bradley.

Dominik Stefanov defeated Camarillo's No. 1 Ilya Bolotsky 7-5 to solidify the lead for San Marcos.

"Dominik was motivated in his second-round match and used his forehand as a weapon to win easy points," said Bradley.

"This is a good win for us going into a tough week in league next week," he added. "I'm excited that we brought more energy to the second and third rounds and hope we can do that for an entire match on Friday"

The Royals play San Luis Obispo at home Friday.