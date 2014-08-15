Daniel Ray Wheeler of Santa Maria, 1960-2014

Posted on August 15, 2014 | 9:41 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Daniel Ray Wheeler, 54, of Santa Maria, California, died at his home on Aug. 11, 2014.

Dan's life began in Hollywood, California, on July 6, 1960. When he was 2 years old, his family moved to Santa Maria.

He attended Tunnel Elementary and Fesler Junior High School. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1978. In 1981, Dan married the love of his life, Susan, with whom he built his life.

After high school, he began working in the flooring business. In 1990 he opened his first business, Frontier Flooring in Santa Maria. In 2000, he bought Four Way Floors in Arroyo Grande, which he operated until his death.

Dan faithfully served his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and relative. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan, and their two children, John Daniel Wheeler and Jenna Woodruff, as well as son-in-law Bryan Woodruff and the lights of his life, his grandsons, Lucas and Zane.

He is also survived by his father, Alfred Wheeler, his sister, Deanna Thorpe, her husband Bill Thorpe, his nephew, James Wheeler, his mother-in-law, Sylvia Stone, as well as a large extended family, and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Wheeler, his brother-in-law, Mark Stone, and father-in-law, John Stone.

There was nothing in life Dan loved more than his family, especially his wife Susan. He was known for the love and devotion he shared with her. He took great pride in his children, J.D. and Jenna. He was their constant supporter and protector.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also had a great love for working in his yard and in his garden.

He was a real "man's man" who was truly adored by his son, grandsons and nephews. Dan encouraged the young men in his life to embrace the outdoors. He taught them how to hunt, fish, ride mini-bikes and play sports. Most afternoons you could find Dan in the backyard with his grandsons, working hard and playing harder.

Dan was a gracious host, who loved holding parties, weddings, and family get-togethers at his house. He was known for his delicious barbequed tri tip. Dan will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, kind man who was truly loved by all who knew him.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Pacific Christian Center on Monday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan’s name to the Santa Maria Valley Children’s Discovery Museum 705 S. McClelland, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.