Daniel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1932-2014

Posted on July 31, 2014 | 4:27 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Daniel Olmedo Reyes, beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, was carried home to be with our Lord on Monday, July 28, 2014.

Daniel was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Denver, Colo. He lived in Denver until the age of 4 and then his family returned to Romita, GTO, Mexico, where they stayed for six years.

Daniel spent his early teen years in Cuidad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. The family then moved to Oxnard, Calif., where Daniel lived until the age of 16. He has lived in Santa Barbara for over 50 years.

Daniel worked in different jobs, including as a cook, but his work passion was masonry. He established his own business, Danny’s Masonry, and worked as an expert mason for nearly 50 years. He was proud to sponsor youth soccer and baseball and softball teams through his business.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Maria Luisa Reyes; his children, Victor M. Reyes, Daniel H. Reyes Jr., José Luis Reyes, Velia McDonald (Rich), Mario Reyes, Jesús Reyes, Patricia Tovar (David) and Abel Reyes; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings Maria Garcia, Juan Reyes, Andres Reyes, Maria Luz Reyes (Francisco), Elena Avila (Estéban) and Abelardo Reyes (Pauline).

Daniel was the love of her life to Maria Luisa. He was a kind and generous man who upheld a strong work ethic with particular attention to precision and detailed work. His work was his pride. He enjoyed gardening, possessed a “green thumb” and took great pride in growing and tending to his orchids. Daniel was very “down to earth” and acquired a well-rounded knowledge of so many topics and influenced the lives of many people. He enjoyed dancing and playing the guitar. He loved his grandchildren for they were the “light of his life.” Daniel will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.



The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Interment will take place immediately at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.