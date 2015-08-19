Daniel Sixto of Santa Maria, 1978-2015

Posted on August 19, 2015 | 2:32 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Daniel Sixto, 37, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on Aug. 17, 2015.

Daniel was born in Santa Maria on Jan. 21, 1978. He grew up and spent his entire life in Santa Maria, attending elementary at Bonita School, Fesler Junior High School, and Santa Maria High School.

After high school, Danny began his career in the automotive industry working for the local Saturn dealership as a technician. From there Danny moved on to Home Motors in Santa Maria where he worked for the last six years.

Danny loved football, basketball, baseball, and anything that had to do with sports. He was a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Whether it was professional sports, or recreational sports around town, Danny always had to be around the games he loved. These were things that brought him closer to his son, DJ, whom he loved more than anything else in this world.

Danny is survived by his 13-year-old son, Daniel Sixto Jr. He is also survived by his parents, Maria Sixto and Jose “Chepe” Sixto; two sisters, Sandra Acevedo and family and Hilda Trigueros and family of Santa Maria; and two brothers, Jose Sixto and family and Cain Sixto and family of Santa Maria.

Visitation will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at 2 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 4 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church followed by burial at the Santa Maria cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit http://www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com">www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.