Daniel Watkins Joins Youth and Family Services YMCA Board of Managers

The Youth and Family Services YMCA is proud to announce the election of Daniel Watkins to its board of managers.

Watkins is passionate about volunteering his time to organizations committed to improving the well-being of others in our community.

Some of the organizations he is involved with include the Channel Islands YMCA association, Youth and Family Services YMCA, United Way, SBCC Foundation and the Alzheimer's Association.

He is currently serving as the director of information technology: infrastructure and systems at Santa Barbara City College, where he has been both an employee and adjunct faculty for over 14 years.

Watkins lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Stacey, and their two growing boys.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Youth and Family Services YMCA.