Thursday, August 2 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Daniela Zermeño Has Been Dancing, Teaching Since Childhood

She's a big fan of virtually every aspect of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta

By Isel Longoria for the Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine | August 2, 2018 | 11:21 a.m.

Daniela Zermeño has taken part in Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days for her entire life, and for years she has been getting others involved through her Zermeño Dance Academy.

“I’ve always been really drawn to flamenco because I’ve been participating in Fiesta, I mean, my whole life. Before I danced I was in the children’s parade in a stroller,” she said.

She also recalls her mother taking part in the annual celebration.

“When she was growing up, she was a horseback rider and was involved pretty heavily in the equestrian parade during Fiesta time,” Zermeño said.

Zermeño’s love for flamenco began even before she started taking dance lessons.

Her mother enrolled Zermeño’s brother and sister in flamenco classes when she was still too young. When she turned 4 years old, she joined her siblings.

“We really loved to dance, all three of us,” Zermeño said.

At 8 years old, dancing became a more serious pursuit.

“We started to travel to LA two or three times a week after school to take classes with professional dancers,” she recalled.

dancer
Daniela Zermeño’s dance studio has grown to include more than 100 dancers performing in Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days events.  (Contributed photo)

As she grew older, she noticed that teaching had sparked her interest. Her mother was a substitute teacher and she knew kids who wanted to learn flamenco. So, at 12 years old, she taught her first group of three dancers.

“I was teaching in my garage that my dad built for us, a studio in the garage, with mirrors and a dance floor and everything,” she said.

When she opened the Zermeño Dance Academy 10 years ago, she wasn’t anticipating the success that would later come.

“I look at photos of where we started, and I had three students, and you know this year I have about 130 kids in Fiesta … I couldn’t have imagined it growing this much,” Zermeño said.

One of her students, 10-year-old Georgey Taupin, is this year’s Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

“We have three Junior Spirits and … four Spirits within the studio,” she added.

dancers
Daniela Zermeño rehearses with a guest flamenco instructor. (Contributed photo)

Zermeño herself was the Spirit of Fiesta in 2009.

“It took me four years. I auditioned for four years for Spirit, and I was runner-up twice, so I worked really hard for it,” she said.

Zermeño encourages her students to participate in the Spirit or Junior Spirit auditions as a learning experience rather than emphasizing the chance to win a title.

“I think overall, the whole process is such a big growth for the kids that that’s what we really encourage for them,” she said.

Training for potential Spirit and Junior Spirit competitors begins months ahead of the spring auditions.

“Our process starts in October, so we begin working on their preliminary auditions,” Zermeño said.

One hour per week of private lessons begins in October and it doubles to two hours per week in March.

“It’s about seven months of hard work for them. It’s almost year-round, really,” Zermeño said.

dancers posing
Flamenco teacher Daniela Zermeño started with three students 10 years ago and now has more than 130 students performing in this year’s Fiesta. (Contributed photo)

The training continues until Fiesta auditions in April.

Winning a Spirit of Fiesta title herself has helped Zermeño guide her students during the process.

“The experience of being Spirit was so special and close to my heart that it allows me to connect (with) the girls, the dancers, especially the older ones, to the process in a different way,” she said.

For Zermeño, Spirit and Junior Spirit winners are distinguished by more than just exceptional dance skills.

“It’s about really embodying being Spirit of Fiesta, and when you do get there to be humble and be professional,” she said.

Zermeño’s company group has performed in Fiesta every year since she opened the dance studio.

“We have had the honor performing all 10 years at the mission. We do have to audition each year, so that’s been a really big honor for us,” she said.

“My top favorite (Fiesta event) is Fiesta Pequeña, which is the opening ceremony at the old mission. That’s just one of my favorite spots. It’s very special to me because of my experience of being Spirit of Fiesta,” Zermeño said.

Both Spirit and Junior Spirit winners are presented during this event wearing white dresses.

“I love Noches de Ronda at the courthouse. That’s another special one,” Zermeño said.

However, she added, she loves every event in Old Spanish Days and is looking forward to this year’s entire celebration.

[Click here for more stories from the Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine.]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 