Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Danielle Anderson, Alea Hyatt Honored as Channel League Soccer MVPs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 9, 2016 | 2:22 p.m.

San Marcos defender Danielle Anderson and Santa Barbara attacking midfielder Alea Hyatt were named the MVPs of the All-Channel League girls soccer team.

Anderson led a Royals defense that posted 14 shutouts during the entire season and seven in league play. She also was force in front of the net on set pieces.

Hyatt was the centerpiece of the Santa Barbara offense. She could create and score off the dribble and bury the ball on set pieces.

San Marcos placed four players on the first team, Santa Barbara had three and Dos Pueblos two.

Edwin Portillo, who guided San Marcos to the league title in his first year at the helm, was named Coach of the Year.

First Team Selection

Name, School
Kylie Schmidt SB
Bailey Wolf SB
Julie Pitney SB
Idalis Rodrigues DP
Rachel Uyesaka  DP
Addie Furrer SM
Tasha Wood  SM
Natalie Widmer SM
Raynee Odell SM
Amber Mulligan V
Tara Kincad V
Sierra Hobbs B
Ariel Saleh B
Savana Gonzales B
   
Second Team Selection

Name, School
Sammy Zanini V
Alyssa Moore V
Witney Ellis  V
Rebecca Burratto DP
Anya Schmitz DP
Anali Salazar DP
Sierra Palladino SM
Chloe Hamer SM
Melanie Miller SM
Reyna Paredes SB
Katherine Hawkes SB
Gardenia Maya SB
Amanda Richards B
Karissa Baucom B
Karissa King B

Honorable Mention Selection

Elieah Boyd V
Alex Kwazny  V
Sam Hall V
Olivia Jones SM
Cate Clancy SM
Delaney Jannone B
Ashley Mandernacht B
Lizzie Rhoden B
Alissa Becerra  SB
Payton Wolf  SB
Isabella Mendro SB
Josie Morales DP
Adria Jamieson DP

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 