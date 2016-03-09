Danielle Anderson, Alea Hyatt Honored as Channel League Soccer MVPs

Girls Soccer

San Marcos defender Danielle Anderson and Santa Barbara attacking midfielder Alea Hyatt were named the MVPs of the All-Channel League girls soccer team.

Anderson led a Royals defense that posted 14 shutouts during the entire season and seven in league play. She also was force in front of the net on set pieces.

Hyatt was the centerpiece of the Santa Barbara offense. She could create and score off the dribble and bury the ball on set pieces.

San Marcos placed four players on the first team, Santa Barbara had three and Dos Pueblos two.

Edwin Portillo, who guided San Marcos to the league title in his first year at the helm, was named Coach of the Year.

First Team Selection

Name, School

Kylie Schmidt SB

Bailey Wolf SB

Julie Pitney SB

Idalis Rodrigues DP

Rachel Uyesaka DP

Addie Furrer SM

Tasha Wood SM

Natalie Widmer SM

Raynee Odell SM

Amber Mulligan V

Tara Kincad V

Sierra Hobbs B

Ariel Saleh B

Savana Gonzales B



Second Team Selection

Name, School

Sammy Zanini V

Alyssa Moore V

Witney Ellis V

Rebecca Burratto DP

Anya Schmitz DP

Anali Salazar DP

Sierra Palladino SM

Chloe Hamer SM

Melanie Miller SM

Reyna Paredes SB

Katherine Hawkes SB

Gardenia Maya SB

Amanda Richards B

Karissa Baucom B

Karissa King B

Honorable Mention Selection

Elieah Boyd V

Alex Kwazny V

Sam Hall V

Olivia Jones SM

Cate Clancy SM

Delaney Jannone B

Ashley Mandernacht B

Lizzie Rhoden B

Alissa Becerra SB

Payton Wolf SB

Isabella Mendro SB

Josie Morales DP

Adria Jamieson DP

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal