Danielle Anderson, Alea Hyatt Honored as Channel League Soccer MVPs

San Marcos defender Danielle Anderson and Santa Barbara attacking midfielder Alea Hyatt were named the MVPs of the All-Channel League girls soccer team.
Anderson led a Royals defense that posted 14 shutouts during the entire season and seven in league play. She also was force in front of the net on set pieces.
Hyatt was the centerpiece of the Santa Barbara offense. She could create and score off the dribble and bury the ball on set pieces.
San Marcos placed four players on the first team, Santa Barbara had three and Dos Pueblos two.
Edwin Portillo, who guided San Marcos to the league title in his first year at the helm, was named Coach of the Year.
First Team Selection
Name, School
Kylie Schmidt SB
Bailey Wolf SB
Julie Pitney SB
Idalis Rodrigues DP
Rachel Uyesaka DP
Addie Furrer SM
Tasha Wood SM
Natalie Widmer SM
Raynee Odell SM
Amber Mulligan V
Tara Kincad V
Sierra Hobbs B
Ariel Saleh B
Savana Gonzales B
Second Team Selection
Name, School
Sammy Zanini V
Alyssa Moore V
Witney Ellis V
Rebecca Burratto DP
Anya Schmitz DP
Anali Salazar DP
Sierra Palladino SM
Chloe Hamer SM
Melanie Miller SM
Reyna Paredes SB
Katherine Hawkes SB
Gardenia Maya SB
Amanda Richards B
Karissa Baucom B
Karissa King B
Honorable Mention Selection
Elieah Boyd V
Alex Kwazny V
Sam Hall V
Olivia Jones SM
Cate Clancy SM
Delaney Jannone B
Ashley Mandernacht B
Lizzie Rhoden B
Alissa Becerra SB
Payton Wolf SB
Isabella Mendro SB
Josie Morales DP
Adria Jamieson DP
