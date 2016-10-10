Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Danielle Picard Wins Medalist Honors for Unbeaten SBCC at WSC No. 6

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 10, 2016 | 5:38 p.m.

Danielle Picard earned her first medalist honor on Monday to lead a 1-2-3 SBCC finish in the sixth WSC women’s golf tournament at Kern River GC in Bakersfield.

Picard, a sophomore from Boulder, Colo., shot 79 on a hot, cloudy day. Teammate Carolin Chang was second at 80 and Vanessa Watkins took third with an 82.

The Vaqueros (64-0) shot 330 to beat Citrus by 37 strokes. Bakersfield was third at 385.

Santa Barbara, the defending state champion, is a perfect 36-0 in WSC matches. Citrus is second at 30-6 and Antelope Valley is third at 22-14.

“It was a hot day and the course played long,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “I was very happy with Danielle’s performance. She worked very hard in the summer to increase her strength and you can see it in all her clubs. She put in extra time this week also and that paid off.

“She’s mentally strong and she’s a great student-athlete with a straight-A average last year.”

The Vaqueros travel to Pasadena for WSC No. 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The event is hosted by Glendale and will be played at Brookside Golf Course.

