Danish Days Adds Rockers ‘Galaxy’ to Weekend’s Lineup

Solvang Danish Days, California’s premier Danish-heritage festival, continues to augment its three-day event schedule, expanding entertainment opportunities for all ages throughout the entire event weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18 through 20.

The 2015 edition of Solvang Danish Days carries on the traditions of Danish Days past, while mixing in more modern practices and adding new facets to the 79th annual celebration.

One new highlight of this year’s event, is the special performance by US Air Force Band of the Golden West, “Galaxy,” who will delight guests with a free concert Saturday, Sept. 19, after the Danish Days Parade, which will run from approximately 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The new family-friendly event will take place on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage in Parking Lot 2 in downtown Solvang adjacent to the Danish Days’s Viking Beer & Wine Garden.

The sounds of Galaxy will pull attendees to their feet as they perform a wide variety of musical styles; playing rock, pop and country hits from the past to today’s Top 40.

Galaxy is the USAF Band of the Golden West's newest ensemble, featuring powerful vocals and intricate musicianship.

Representing diverse educational and cultural backgrounds, the members of Galaxy combine their innate musical talents with their passion for high-energy performance, while effectively sharing the Air Force story with audiences throughout the western region of the U.S.

Galaxy members will be deployed to the Middle East in the spring of 2016.

The band takes great pride in their ongoing musical support of the morale and welfare of U.S. warrior-airmen and our joint-combined forces deployed across the globe.

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to engaging communities and building partnerships, telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, enhancing morale for uniformed service members and recruiting the finest Americans to serve in the United States Air Force.

In addition to the generous community spirit of military band, Galaxy, members of the 216th Space Control Squadron and the 101st Squadron Civil Air Patrol will be assisting with this year’s Solvang Danish Days Parade.

Galaxy’s Saturday, Sept. 19 Danish Days performance precedes the Solvang 2nd Century Street Party (5 to 8 p.m.), which also features a live rock band performing on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage, adjacent to the Danish Days’ Viking Beer & Wine Garden.

This year, Street Party revelers will be treated to musical headliners, Echoswitch, a local 80s hard rock band comprised of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Deputy, Charlie Uhrig, and his two sons.

All ages are welcome at the Street Party (must be 21 years or older to enter Viking Beer & Wine Garden), and the concert is free and open to the public; the performers are donating their time and talent to the community.

For more information about the USAF Band of the Golden West, please visit their website, Facebook, twitter, youtube channel or instagram.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing the Solvang Danish Days Festival.