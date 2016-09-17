Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:58 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Danish Days Serves Up Aebleskiver — and Heritage — in Solvang

3-day festival continues Sunday with more food, a Children’s Parade, marketplace and closing ceremony

Volunteer Kim Jensen moves cooked aebleskiver into a pan so they can be served to hundreds of Danish Days visitors Saturday in Solvang. Click to view larger
Volunteer Kim Jensen moves cooked aebleskiver into a pan so they can be served to hundreds of Danish Days visitors Saturday in Solvang. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 17, 2016 | 4:44 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

For several hours Saturday, dozens of volunteers produced thousands of aebleskiver on a downtown Solvang street.

The traditional breakfast of pancake puffs and Danish sausage, or medisterpølse, is a popular part of the town’s annual Danish Days celebration, marking its 80th edition this year.

Even before the breakfast crew started serving, a line of customers waited Saturday morning, and remained steady until they stopped serving after noon on Copenhagen Drive near First Street.

“This is a pretty tireless group of volunteers,” said breakfast chairman Rod Nielsen, adding that the volunteers show up in costumes and cook over the hot stoves.

“It’s an amazing community effort,” he said. “We really could not do it without them.”

With large and small aebleskiver pans, cooks greased the round cups before pouring batter. They quickly made quarter turns until a sphere formed, continuing to use knitting needles or similar tools to turn the ball-shaped dough until evenly golden brown.

“It’s harder than you think,” added Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

Many of the volunteers represented several generations of families, including a mother-daughter cooking team of Debbie Haug and Kori Mang.

“They have not stopped since 8:30 this morning,” Farhad said of the pair in early afternoon.

Organizers estimated that 1,400 people were served plates of three aebelskiver topped with powdered sugar and raspberry jam.

Danish Days will continue Sunday, when the crew will cook more aebleskiver from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A breakfast of three aebleskiver costs $7, or $8 with a Danish sausage link.

A free aebleskiver-eating contest will occur at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Copenhagen Drive and First Street.

Sunday’s highlights also include an Old World Artisans Marketplace, starting at 9 a.m., and the third and final parade of the the weekend, the Children’s Parade at 2 p.m.

The closing ceremony is at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.

Danish Days, organized by the nonprofit Danish Days Foundation, kicked off Friday with several events, including the Torchlight Parade and opening ceremony at which 2016 Danish Maid, Natalya Nielsen, was introduced.

Saturday’s events included the main parade, which featured Mike and Martha Nedegaard as grand marshals.

Click here for more information about Danish Days, including a full schedule of events.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 