Danna McGrew Named Accountant of Year

Danna McGrew, CPA and partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf of Santa Barbara, has been awarded the California Special District Association’s 2007 Meritorious Service Award as “Accountant of the Year.” She was recognized for her consistent, dependable and high-quality service to the community.
The CSDA presented the award at its annual dinner meeting in Solvang. The CSDA is the leading statewide organization dedicated to advocating and strengthening special district governance.
Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf has played a key role in Central Coast communities since it was founded in 1948. The firm specializes in tax service, estate planning, audit and accounting services and Microsoft business solutions. The firm works in partnership with Santa Barbara-based Mission Wealth Management, the region’s leading wealth management firm, based on rankings established by Wealth Management and CPA Wealth Provider magazines.