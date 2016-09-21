Dannell Stuart Joins Board of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Allison Hopkins Named to Team

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has announced the addition of Dannell Stuart to the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors. Stuart is a partner and director of business development at Mission Wealth Management LLC. She has been living and working in financial services in Santa Barbara for 20 years.

Stuart graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 1996 with a double major in Communication Studies and Spanish. Following her graduation, she gained her credentials as a Certified Financial Planner, and since then has derived great satisfaction from helping clients achieve their financial goals.

She was recognized in 2015 as one of the “Top 50 Women in Business” and as Editor’s Pick for Banking and Finance, and in 2008 as “Top 40 Under 40” by the Pacific Coast Business Time.

Stuart serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, is an Endowment Committee member for the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, and is a member of the Planned Giving Committee for UCSB.

She is also very active in her children’s lives and volunteers as an AYSO soccer coach and at their school. Her husband, Craig, is a Santa Barbara firefighter. She has served on the VNHC Finance Committee since 2015.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is also pleased to welcome Allison Hopkins Ph.D. as director of operations. She has 18 years of progressive experience and demonstrated success in planning, developing and executing strategies to achieve vision and goals of a diverse number of organizations.

Prior to joining VNHC, Hopkins served as a director for several senior living service provider organizations. She was a director at a hospice company in Dallas for four years, and served as a national program director for a company specializing in memory care.

In addition, Hopkins was a community board member of Adult Protective Services in Dallas. She has dedicated her professional career to serving those in need.

Hopkins graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Several years later, she returned to school at Amberton University for a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology and received her Ph.D. in Human Services at Capella University. Hopkins is an innovative problem solver with passion for making a difference.

As director of operations, Hopkins is responsible for a wide range of duties for the various organization systems and processes to help oversee the day-to-day activities of VNHC, as well as responsible for the development, execution and implementation of organizational initiatives.

— Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.