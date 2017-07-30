Hear Danny Green Trio with Téka at SOhO!

Pianist and composer Danny Green, an emerging artist in the jazz community, will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at SOhO! in Santa Barbara. On stage as well will be Brazilian singer Téka Penteriche.

Showcasing a blend of jazz, Brazilian, Latin and classical elements, Green’s music brings evocative melodies and infectious rhythms.

JazzReview.com said: “Danny Green is what evolution in jazz is all about, expressing the traits of those that came before him, with a style and panache that is all his own ... an individual who expresses what is inside of him.”

A Southern California native, Green began studying classical piano when he was five. His passion for music was apparent early on. His parents had to pull him away from the piano at his first recital.

As they tugged him by his right hand, he continued playing with his left hand. At age 12, Green grew disenchanted with reading music and quit lessons. He taught himself to play by ear and spent the next two years only playing Nirvana.

Toward the end of high school, he fell in love with Afro-Cuban music, which led to his discovery of Brazilian music and eventually jazz.

Green resumed his formal training at UC San Diego, where he studied jazz piano with Grammy-winning producer Kamau Kenyatta and classical piano with John Mark Harris and Luciane Cardassi.

He performed the first jazz honors recital at UCSD and received the Jimmy Cheatham Jazz Award. He earned education a master’s degree in jazz studies at San Diego State University, where he studied jazz piano with Rick Helzer.

Hailed as “one of the important up-and-comers on the scene today” by All About Jazz, Green is one of the most prolific and talented jazz pianists in the San Diego area.

Maintaining a busy schedule as leader of the Danny Green Trio, he has performed across the county at such venues as The Shapeshifter Lab (NYC), Anthology/The Music Box (San Diego), The Blue Whale (Los Angeles) and The Blue Note (NYC).

Green's 2009 debut recording "With You In Mind," won Best Jazz Album at the 2009 San Diego Music Awards.

In 2012, he teamed with Tapestry Records to release "A Thousand Ways Home," featuring Justin Grinnell on bass, Julien Cantelm on drums, and Tripp Sprague on sax.

That album was voted into KSDS Jazz 88.3’s Top Ten Jazz Releases of 2012, and was nominated Best Jazz Album at the 2013 San Diego Music Awards.

In 2014, the Danny Green Trio (Green, Grinnell and Cantelm) released the album After The Calm on OA2 Records.

Featuring 10 of Green’s compositions, the album won Best Jazz Album at the 2015 San Diego Music Awards and was nominated for Album of the Year.

The trio recorded their 2016 release, "Altered Narratives," at New York City’s Sear Sound recording studio with award-winning producer Matt Pierson. Released on OA2 Records, the album has 11 original compositions by Green.

The three tunes at the center of the album feature the trio with a string quartet led by violinist Antoine Silverman, a New York classical and studio player.

Also performing at SOhO! on Aug. 13 will be Brazilian vocalist/guitarist Téka, who brings the warmth and beauty of the tropics to her performance.

Téka's energetic music ranges from smooth bossa nova and Brazilian jazz to contemporary pop and lively sambas. She and her band perform with authenticity, energy and charm, making the audience feel just a little closer to Brazil.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

— Kirk Reed for SOhO.