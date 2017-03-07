Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Are Senior Discounts a Boon or Menace?

By Danny Tyree | March 7, 2017 | 12:45 p.m.

My mother’s favorite supermarket is undergoing a mysterious “repeal and replace” operation with its senior discount program. Of course nerves are on edge.

Senior discounts used to be a kindly gesture to help out struggling “fixed-income” elders and reward loyalty; but in recent decades they have stirred up jealousy and made businessmen fear they’ve created an immortal monster.

Of course that lobbying juggernaut, AARP, is responsible for a lot of the discounts. Heck, gas stations that already offered “free air” were strong-armed into promising, “We’ll have Cletus install a free windmill for you.”

Statistics are a favorite weapon of senior discount critics. Many of the articles I’ve read argue that “on average” or “as a whole,” people eligible for senior discounts have higher income and more accumulated wealth than the younger folks paying full price.

On the other hand, one of my gray-haired friends pointed out, “On average, as a whole, my cousins are amazing drivers. But if you depend on dead cousin Ernie to drive you to your doctor’s appointments, you’re up the creek.”

I cannot deny that younger consumers have legitimate complaints about their own bleak prospects. If some prosperous seniors want to be magnanimous and forego their discounts, more power to them.

Other seniors are a little less sympathetic. (“Sorry about your debt load, but I’ve got a PROSTATE bigger than your student loan. Guess I would’ve studied up on touchy-feely stuff more if we’d had free WiFi when I was in the Vietnamese P.O.W. camp!!!”)

Granted, some seniors do a better job of defending their entitlements than others. One guy went full “Charlie Brown’s little sister” when the topic of tampering with senior discounts came up. (“All I want is what I have coming to me. All I want is my fair share. I’ve paid my dues — unless you count being a deadbeat dad and getting paid under the table and filing for bankruptcy to avoid my medical bills. I didn’t say I was a FANATIC about paying dues.”)

Senior resentment even figures into the immigration debate. Lots of progressive 30-year-olds have no qualms if immigrants bring different languages, different cultures, different laws or sketchy passports — but if they’re hauling Hummel figurines or grandkid photos, all bets are off.

A dwindling number of people from the “Greatest Generation” still turn out to socialize on Senior Discount Day, but what really puts a burden on the system is the number of Baby Boomers. Yes, the people who danced to the Beach Boys, attended Woodstock and made household names of Cheech & Chong now dominate the discounts.

But the former pacifistic “flower children” have a new attitude. (“Sure, I’ll still wear flowers in my hair — as long as you give me a 10 percent discount on the flowers. Otherwise, I’m going Hells Angels on your butt.”)

The war between seniors and those who feel they’re SUBSIDIZING seniors often turns into The Family Vacation From Hell. (“Mom, that old lady down the street is lookin’ at me — through three cataracts and glaucoma, but lookin’ at me. Make her stop!!!”)

There are always fights over how private businesses choose to discriminate between customers, whether with military discounts, teacher discounts, frequent-flyer miles, “bring in your church bulletin” discounts or whatever.

Perhaps if we all work together, someday we can achieve true fairness.

“Hey, that guy’s unicorn has more sprinkles than mine ...”

*Sigh*

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 