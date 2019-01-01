Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 1 , 2019, 1:39 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Celebrities We’ll Lose in 2019

By Danny Tyree | January 1, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.

OK, maybe it’s a little misleading for me to headline a column “Celebrities We’ll Lose In 2019.”

I’m not in possession of a crystal ball to tell me which SPECIFIC 1970s sitcom stars, retired politicians, faded athletes, backup singers, daredevilish adrenaline-junkies or award-winning authors are going to kick the bucket in the new year.

I’ve simply observed human nature and the media long enough to know the sort of trends to watch for as notable people pass away.

For instance, absolutely no later than Valentine’s Day, we’ll be seeing the first inescapable “Celebrities We’ve Tragically Already Lost This Year” clickbait. (“Keep your roses and candy, you beast! How can I feel romantic when I’m constantly reminded that the Duke of Fahrvergnugen fell off his yacht the second week of January?”)

Workplace productivity will suffer as each obituary brings water cooler reactions of “I thought he was already dead,” “I had such a crush on him” and “Hey, isn’t this the brand of water that KILLED the (expletive deleted)?”

Invariably, someone will have “created a genre,” “revolutionized a process,” “raised the bar,” “inspired billions,” “left an unmatchable legacy” and then — after her SECOND cup of coffee ...

Some of the celebrities we say goodbye to in 2019 will have been on the National Enquirer death watch for years, while other passages will be a surprise, both to the adoring public and to those who knew the deceased best. (“Honestly, we thought we could leech off of him ... er, enjoy the benefits of his mentorship ... for decades to come.”)

I cringe at the way we take once-hot creative personnel for granted until the Grim Reaper arrives on the scene. Then the Internet nearly crashes when all the “fair weather fans” suddenly start streaming their music, movies or books like there’s no tomorrow. Because, you know, nothing makes a love song more soul-stirringly romantic than knowing that the crooner was blown to smithereens when a terrorist planted a bomb at the STD clinic he was frequenting.

As always, we’ll see the unequal treatment of the famous and the behind-the-scenes “fame-adjacent.” Newspapers will still print blurbs such as “Although most knew Johnson only as the third husband of the famous industrialist, he was an accomplished composer and worked tirelessly for charities such as ... Whoa! Gotta save room for the horoscope and Sudoku!”

Will most of the celebrity deaths in 2019 be short-attention-span news items, or will there be more prolonged mourning periods, as with Aretha Franklin and John McCain? TV programmers and publishers of commemorative magazines are certainly hoping for the latter.

“Are there are any necrophiliacs in the royal family? We could really clean up with a royal marriage to a dead president. Darn that heterosexual Duke of Fahrvergnugen!”

The average news consumer is amazed at how rapidly a comprehensive obituary can be put together. But major news operations are proactive about composing life histories for certain prominent public figures years in advance, needing merely to insert the details of the actual demise.

Some news outlets do a better job of keeping the biographies updated than others. And I’ve detected just a whiff of a political slant. In 90 percent of the still-unused files I examined, the person’s dying words are already recorded as “Stop Trump in 2016,” “Stop Romney in 2012” or (in the case of Keith Richards) “Stop Coolidge in ’24!”

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 