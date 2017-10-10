Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Darius Rucker, New Experiences And You

By Danny Tyree | October 10, 2017 | 11:25 a.m.

“When was the last time you did something for the first time?”

When I heard Darius Rucker’s invitation to spontaneity on my car radio, I immediately knew I had a topic for this week’s column.

The catchy song (on Rucker’s new album, due Oct. 20) does not demand a total makeover, a perpetual bachelorette party or a formal Bucket List; but it does point out how people can get in a rut and forget how to grow or have fun.

(Rucker, of course, has refused to stand still himself, transitioning from lead vocalist for rock act Hootie & the Blowfish to a successful country music career.)

Yes, facing 21st-century pressures, too many of us have retreated to our comfort zones, given up on our dreams and silenced our inner child.

But don’t think that old Adam had it so easy back in the brand-new Garden of Eden, either. (“Yes, Eve, I just did something for the first time. And something else for the first time. And something else for the first time. Oh, I wish I could swap some Forbidden Fruit for earplugs!”)

Learning another language, embracing a new hobby, reimagining your hairdo or traveling somewhere exotic can be healthy for your brain, creating new neural pathways — assuming you WANT to provide top-grade cuisine when the Zombie Apocalypse hits. (“Shamble along. Nothing to munch here. Just wearing my favorite sweatpants, eating my beans and taters and re-reading last week’s Enquirer.”)

Unfortunately, some people in the states with the highest use of cannabis may not realize they AREN’T doing new things. (“Dude! I found this little bristly stick for scrubbing my teeth! Who has been keeping this technological marvel from me? And what are these hairy little things above my eyelids???”)

Other people are just in bull-headed DENIAL about needing to vary their activities and adjust their attitudes. (“Of COURSE I keep changing things up. Monday I called an old white man a racist. Tuesday, I called a YOUNG white man a racist. Wednesday, I called an old white woman and her granddaughter racists. Thursday, I called an off-white crash-test dummy of indeterminate age and national origin a racist ...”)

Me? Rucker extols “letting your hair down,” but it’s more like my hair has let ME down. But I digress.

Personally, I do a sort of triage with challenges in my life. First are the milestones I have actually taken a chance on and achieved (flying to New York City by myself, sampling calamari, getting married, buying a house, becoming a father, buying something other than a PRE-OWNED car for once in my life, learning to enjoy coffee, etc.).

Then there are things I could probably be persuaded to try, such as singing karaoke, completing my book of marriage advice and taking a stab at being a motivational speaker.

Finally, there are the things I would still have to be dragged into kicking and screaming, such as riding a macho roller coaster.

Yes, I’m the king of vicarious living. I’m satisfied admiring other people’s Christmas decorations and Halloween costumes. My weak stomach and mature disdain for emergency room bills make me leery of all but the tamest amusement park rides.

Even family games are risky. (“Wait, wait ... don’t *URP* SINK my battleship. Just let me fly a white flag and slowly sail it to dock. Oh, no — the commissary is serving blowfish casserole!”)

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 