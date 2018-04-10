Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:02 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Help! We Need These Apps For Spring!

By Danny Tyree | April 10, 2018 | 11:45 a.m.

“In spring a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of wearing out his thumbs on the keyboard.” — with apologies to Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

Late last autumn I finally upgraded to a smartphone. Although some of my relatives still cling to older communications devices (“That pharmacy would get a lot more of my business if they skipped all this high-tech folderol and learned the virtues of tin cans and a really long string ...”), I am like a hog feeding at the trough of apps.

I just wish there were more apps designed specifically to help us navigate the trials and tribulations of springtime.

Attention, software developers! Here are some apps we really, really need:

» A variation of the venerable cellphone flashlight. This one would use advanced algorithms to produce just the right wavelengths of light to counteract the glare from pale, white wintertime skin that is suddenly being exposed again.

» A comical graphics app that portrays Mother Nature as a stereotypical cat. (“I think I’ll make it hot ... I think I’ll make it cold ... I think I’ll make it hot ... I think I’ll make it cold ... Oh, have some hairballs the tornado dragged in ...”)

» An app that notifies your local undertaker that you can now die happy because you’ve cut your lawn 1/16 of an inch shorter than that &^%$# at the end of the street.

» An app that scans a saliva sample and searches an international database until it finds the obscure Achilles heel of all your friends and acquaintances who suffer no ill effects from snorting pollen like it’s cocaine. (“Oh, you gave me an albino duck-billed platypus spleen sample for my centerpiece. You shouldn’t have. You really shouldn’t have. Throat constricting ... can’t breathe ...”)

» Hijacking the same sentiment, an app that summons a convertible by remote control — and sends it crashing through the front door of the Big Pharma execs who turn out all those ineffectual over-the-counter antihistamines, decongestants and cough remedies!

» An unflinching app that compares Asian education to the last couple of months of the American school year, with all the movies, “wander around outside” days and “Dress up like all those old fogeys from 2009 who knew Abe Lincoln personally” days.

» An app to forecast the exact date of your first catastrophic flip-flop incident of the season (and the likelihood of the ER attendants being in a committed relationship).

» An app to make up cheerful “happily ever after” stories about all those adorable bunnies and chicks who were forgotten after the last Easter candy was gobbled down.

» An app to send a false alarm and save you from buckling down and doing that dreaded Spring Cleaning. Don’t settle for something mundane like a nuclear missile headed for Hawaii. You could have a bulletin like “The Titanic has suddenly risen and is on a collision course with Ohio! Forget cleaning out the garage!”

If anyone has already designed one of the aforementioned apps, please let me know so credit can be given.

I’ll even give you another assignment: design an app to produce enough white noise to drown out the people who grouse, “Stop staring at that screen and admire all the weeds and bugs around you! Dadgum it, get me the string and the can for the newspaper editor so I can give this generation a piece of my mind!”

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 