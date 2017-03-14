Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:53 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: ​Let’s Applaud History’s Greatest Teenagers

By Danny Tyree | March 14, 2017 | 1:00 p.m.

Help! There’s suddenly a teenager in the Tyree house!

Yes, my son, Gideon, just turned 13. He’s a good kid with a bright future, but sometimes the inevitable “attitude” shows up.

I know that many teenagers are creative, hardworking and respectful of their elders; but I still have worries about the coming years. Teens have always faced a mountain of changes, responsibilities and temptations — and the pace is only accelerating.

I must admit I led a rather sheltered teen life, but you still couldn’t pay me enough to go through all the frustrations and emotional roller coasters again. And I certainly saw enough classmates who drove too fast, broke curfew, obtained fake IDs, became addicted to nicotine and alcohol, and suffered the consequences of unplanned pregnancies.

The sordid events on Riverdale (The CW’s soap opera reimagining of the Archie Comics universe) do little to ease my concerns about Gideon’s challenges.

Besides prayer, the one thing that keeps me going is knowing that others have passed this way before. Some of history’s most influential people survived their own stereotypical teenage behavior. For example:

» George Washington, who remarked to a young lady, “Hope your parents didn’t notice the hickey I gave you last evening. Uh, could I have my teeth back?”

» Militant atheist Richard Dawkins, who proved to be a real buzzkill when he renamed the party game “7 Minutes In Heaven” as “7 Minutes In Meaningless Oblivion.”

» Actor Lon Chaney, who wailed, “Yes, I’m The Man of A Thousand Faces — and every one of them has a great big ZIT!”

» Col. William Prescott, a hero of the Battle of Bunker Hill, who years earlier gave the command, “Don’t fire until you see the hands of the alarm clock.”

» South African heart surgeon Christiaan Barnard, who mused, “Someday these fingers may save someone’s life, but right now they’re just made for giving wet willies!”

» Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who snapped, “Yes, it’s your roof and your rules, but did you forget who DESIGNED that roof?”

» Ingvar Kamprad, Swedish business magnate and founder of IKEA, who muttered, “Who cares if they won’t let me sit at the popular kids’ cafeteria table? I’ll just build my own!”

» Norwegian Expressionist painter Edvard Munch, who — years before committing The Scream to canvas — confided, “This is a doodle of how I feel when my parents wave at me in the mall.”

» Magician Harry Houdini, who told his parents, “If all my friends were jumping off a bridge, would I jump, too? Of course — but only if I was blindfolded and handcuffed!”

» Sigmund Freud, founder of psychoanalysis, who grumbled, “Nah, I think I’ll stay here on the couch. You take the chair.”

» Astronaut Neil Armstrong, who growled, “And it’ll STAY one small step for man if you keep buying me these cheap knockoff sneakers.”

» The unnamed Indonesian natives who responded to the 1883 eruption of the volcanic island Krakatoa with “It’s got a good beat, but someone really needs to crank up the volume.”

Still, it wouldn’t hurt if you sent your teen parenting advice to the address at the end of this column.

I would hate to get to the point of reassuring myself with the teenage misadventures of FICTIONAL characters — like, for instance, the future Captain Ahab.

“OK, maybe I’m obsessed with my hand-held device — but a HARPOON sort of goes with the territory, dude. Gimme a break.”

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 