Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: On 75th Anniversary, Remembering the Lessons of Pearl Harbor

By Danny Tyree | December 6, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.

When I was a preschooler, I lived across the road from Rufus Foster. I still attend church with his widow.

One of many memorable things about Mr. Foster was that, as a 19-year-old from the hills of Tennessee, he was at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese sneak attack.

Dec. 7 marks three-quarters of a century since that attack, and I have to wonder if we truly remember the lessons of the day.

We pay lip service to military preparedness and diplomatic solutions; but in a million ways large and small, America remains an accident waiting to happen.

In a world of widely shared personal data, porous borders, massive power grids and the Internet of Things, there is no room for complacency.

Young and old, public and private sector, management and labor — we’re all flirting with disaster.

We hear of product recalls with mind-numbing frequency. High government officials are accused of “extreme carelessness” with state secrets. Restaurants are at the center of epidemic outbreaks. Suicide prevention hotlines for veterans go unmanned. Anthrax samples are shipped to labs haphazardly. Economic bubbles are treated as if they’ll never burst. People giving off warning signs are allowed to “go postal” in the workplace.

Yes, “stuff happens.” But lightning strikes, earthquakes and other so-called “acts of God” are only part of the problem we face.

Negligence, incompetence, laziness, denial, unpreparedness and other factors exacerbate potential crises.

Kicking the can down the road, passing the buck, taking shortcuts, engaging in juvenile jurisdictional wrangling, administering wrist-slap punishments and carrying on Ol’ Boy Network shenanigans all make our infrastructure, food supply and identities a little more vulnerable.

The 21st century is fraught with danger because of a network of human shortcomings: employees who goof off when mixing a batch or tightening a nut; workers who ignore the rules-breaking of teammates; supervisors and CEOs who ignore metaphorical “check engine soon” lights while counting their bonus before it hatches.

Sometimes we’re so concerned about "rocking the boat” that we wind up sinking the ship.

Did the “Greatest Generation” really risk life and limb during World War II so their great-grandchildren could (a) get molested by an authority figure who fell between the cracks, (b) sink to a watery grave because a bridge inspector didn’t really, you know, INSPECT THE BRIDGE, (c) get sick from tainted water because someone was too cheap to clean it up, (d) get beaten up by a police officer whose history of violence was whitewashed, (e) lose their life savings because of lax security at a financial institution or retailer or (f) get slaughtered because someone was too politically correct to investigate a terrorist?

Eternal vigilance is not something reserved for the commander-in-chief or the top brass at the Pentagon. For America to survive and thrive, we must all contribute.

Individual citizens must be conscientious enough to do their own jobs right and remain politically well-informed. Workers must be willing to “see something, say something” when co-workers or management do questionable things. Managers must enforce “top-down” quality control, placing the proper protocols in place and not merely assuming that procedures are followed out.

Sept. 11, 2001, joined Dec. 7, 1941, as a day of mourning. Another “date which will live in infamy” may be lurking out there.

In honor of those who were killed or wounded at Pearl Harbor, make sure you’re not a contributor to it.

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 