Tuesday, September 4 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Teens, Would It Kill You To Open A Book?

By Danny Tyree | September 4, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Call me a nuanced curmudgeon.

I’m not so bothered by the AMOUNT of time that teenagers spend with the Internet and/or digital devices as by the lack of QUALITY of their pursuits.

I’m reacting to the recent Drudge Report headline “A third of teens haven’t read a single book in past year.”

Researchers from San Diego State University, analyzing four decades’ worth of data and publishing the results in the journal, Psychology of Popular Media Culture, show traditional reading devastated by texting, social networking, aimless web surfing and addictive video games.

For instance, in the late 1970s, 60 percent of 12th-graders read a book or magazine almost daily; by 2016, even with the availability of Kindle and similar devices, only 16 percent did.

Printer John Peter Zenger risked prosecution for seditious libel in order to hold the colonial governor of New York accountable. Abraham Lincoln read by firelight. Sequoyah painstakingly developed a symbol for each syllable in the Cherokee language.

Today’s kids? “Wash ... hands ... after ... using ... restroom. Do those 25-year-old fossils think we have all day to read these interminable instructions???”

Sure, my generation had shortcuts such as “Classics Illustrated” comics and CliffsNotes; but some of us were glad that Shakespeare’s immortal words were more complex than “Just hanging out. You?”

Yes, we had to learn a lot of things the hard way; but we also benefitted from the accumulated knowledge of prime ministers and explorers and inventors. We pondered the commandments brought down from the mountaintop on two tablets. That’s a far cry from hanging on every word of some nitwit who brings out two Tide pods on YouTube.

We used to be able to take lifelong lessons from even the driest literature. I direct you to the movie Dead Poets Society. But now we're more likely to hear, “Seize the day? I can’t even seize my car keys. I’ve got carpal tunnel syndrome from texting.”

Older Americans share a priceless common bond when we can remember where we were when we first saw newspaper photographs of the Kent State shootings or John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his fallen father.

Fifty years from now, today’s adolescents will probably reminisce, “Remember that girl who sent a topless photo to that boy she sort of liked, and it went viral? Should’ve won a Pulitzer! Should’ve won a Pulitzer!”

Sometimes you need something substantive that makes you THINK. And I don’t mean like “Your post on Snapchat made me think ... that I’d better get a catheter, so I don’t miss one minute of the big videogame tournament!”

Don’t get me wrong. A number of teens (including my son the sophomore) do share my passion for reading. They learn something from essays and sermons and manuals and investigative pieces and manifestos.

And herein lies the real division of “haves” and “have nots” in our country in the coming years.Youngsters who “get” reading will have life more abundantly. The willfully ignorant will miss out on all the jokes and literary allusions that zoom over their heads. They’ll be blindsided when history repeats itself and throw a hissy-fit when no one tells them about the town hall meeting to discuss zoning ordinances.

Maybe they’ll really get a comeuppance in the ROMANCE department.

“Want me to play the Naughty Librarian, handsome?”

“What’s a librarian?”

“Never mind. *Sigh* What’s the Cherokee phrase for ‘Get lost, loser’?”

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 