Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: The Royal Wedding Has Something For Everyone

By Danny Tyree | May 8, 2018 | 2:00 p.m.

I’m an early riser, so I may very well watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, just as I watched the wedding of Harry’s parents in 1981.

That’s assuming I haven’t succumbed to wedding-information fatigue by then.

Yes, the 24-hour news cycle has given us a deluge of facts and speculation about the guest list, the bride and groom’s net worth, the wedding gown, the honeymoon, Israeli intelligence revelations about the structural integrity of the sporks for the reception, etc.

I’m surprised we haven’t seen more about security measures for the wedding. Satellite surveillance shows that a caravan is trekking to Windsor Castle from a castle in Scotland to demand relief from second-rate caviar.

The Guardian newspaper pointed out that Markle will be the first American royal bride since Grace Kelly married into Monaco’s House of Grimaldi way back in 1956!

Oh, there have been opportunities; but the overbooked American lifestyle puts such nuptials on the back burner. (“Gotta straighten out my boss’ latest mess, footnote my doctoral dissertation, find mom and dad a new assisted-living facility, haul kids to three soccer matches ... THEN maybe I can acknowledge flirtation from Count What’s-His-Name ...”)

Once upon a time, many commoners felt sorry for those who married into royalty and had to live under a microscope; but loss of privacy has become much more egalitarian.

There was a certain roguish distinction when a member of the royal family, for instance, engaged in a little hanky-panky while on a fox hunt; but there’s scant glamour when Joe Blow faces social media scrutiny. (“Mark Zuckerberg’s algorithms tell us you’ve been quite interested in toenail fungus remedies and inflatable women ...”)

Much has been written about how radically times have changed in order for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to give her royal blessing to his union with a divorced biracial American. But by the time Harry and Meghan’s children get engaged, the comment will probably be, “You want to marry a Martian artificial intelligence trapped in a Venusian artificial intelligence’s body? How cliche!”

Some observers worry that the future Duchess of Sussex will be bored out of her skull by her new responsibilities. But surely a quiet evening of “Netflix and dedicate a nuclear submarine and chill” can’t be all that bad.

It’s nice that a wedding can give the British a little pomp and pageantry. They’ve downgraded from “The sun never sets on the British Empire” to “If you think tiny houses are trendy, you’ll love our tiny empire!”

Hopes are high that Markle’s California ethos (like the marriage of Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011) will have a rejuvenating influence on the House of Windsor. I heard that the guards at Buckingham Palace will still maintain a stone face when cajoled by tourists — but that a few impromptu yoga positions are not out of the question.

Many of us are excited about the whole fairytale romance angle, but leave it to spoilsports to rain on the parade.

(“It’s shameful that a successful actor thinks she can find fulfillment only by growing up to be the stereotypical princess. This is devastating to girls’ self-image. This is so dangerous — almost as dangerous as my unshaved armpits. Ow! Tripped again! I think I twisted my ankle! Stop mansplaining how to call 9-1-1 and just do it!”)

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 