Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:53 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Will Male Infertility Doom Mankind?

By Danny Tyree | February 6, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, if problems continue at the current rate, the entire human race could be infertile in just 50 years.

Although most research has focused on female infertility, new studies raise more alarms about the male side of the issue, revealing a sharp decline in sperm count and diminished motility (swimming ability) of sperm over the past four or five decades.

Yes, it looks as though libidinous young men have gone from sowing their wild oats to sowing their Shredded Wheat.

Granted, not everyone views the reports as settled science.(“As long as we can maintain our current inventory of storks and cabbage patches, there will be plenty of babies. Nothing to see here, folks.”)

Release of the disturbing data has led to further research and brainstorming of possible workarounds (brainwaves downloaded into robot bodies, cloning, etc.), as well as the sudden arrival of hordes of men opening jar lids, administering bone-crushing handshakes and changing perfectly good tires.

It’s humiliating to think we’ve reached the point at which political correctness will soon mandate the awarding of ribbons to sperm “just for participating.”

You don’t expect World War II veterans to be starting families, but now even young men may have sperm with “senior moments.” (“I can’t remember why I’m here. I swear, I’d forget my tail if I didn’t have it nailed on!”)

Researchers cite many factors that create a “perfect storm” that negatively impacts the quantity, size, shape and effectiveness of sperm. Among the factors are stress, alcohol, smoking, obesity, antidepressants, tight pants (“At least I’ll never father any kids to laugh at photos of me in these skinny jeans!”) and electromagnetic radiation from Wi-Fi routers.

So ... women interested in having a baby may line up in droves to woo teetotaling Slim Jim MacIntyre, that carefree, kilt-wearing guy who does his Skyping via snail mail.

We’re talking about a sobering future, in which men and women can no longer count on tossing a baseball with their kids or passing down a wedding gown. But it could get worse.

I expect catastrophic changes in society as the problem steadily progresses. With no cute baby shower gifts to “Oooo” and “Ahhh” over, women will have to improvise. (“Those orthotic insoles! Those Depend undergarments! Awww ...”)

Neighborhood curmudgeons will yell, “You equally childless peers get off my lawn!”

As the number of young people paying into Social Security plummets, racy Cosmopolitan articles about “positions” will involve positions for praying that your measly Social Security check will pay for a pack of gum.

Of course, LONG-TERM, when there are no more replacements for us, the headlines will get really grim. (“Oldest/Youngest/Only Person On Earth Dies. Hey, is anybody besides Siri and Alexa reading this?”)

All the earthly possessions we’ve stored up will have to find an owner other than a human heir. (“Rover, on these concrete blocks is the Mustang your great-great grandmaster left for you. You can hang your head out the window, but somehow it’s not the same as when I was a pup.”)

But there’s always hope. God is in control of mankind’s eventual fate, and I just don’t see Him resorting to terminal infertility simply because of the lifestyle choices mentioned earlier.

On the other hand, don’t dismiss “man bun”-induced PLAGUES OF LOCUSTS. That’s something future generations (if there are any) will talk about forever.

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 